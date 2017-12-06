House votes to ban use, possession of ATM skimmers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has unanimously passed legislation that makes it illegal to use or possess a skimming device for stealing bank account information.

House Bill 1918 was sent to the Senate on Wednesday.

The bill authored by Rep. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) would create the new crime of possession and use of unlawful devices. A first offense would be a third-degree felony, and second and subsequent offenses would be a second-degree penalty.

Under current Pennsylvania law, it’s not illegal to possess the devices that thieves attach to ATMs and gas pumps to record PINs and account numbers from debit and credit cards.

