Harrisburg man held for court in Carlisle homicide

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man is headed to trial for a fatal shooting in Carlisle last month.

All charges against 25-year-old Christopher J. Williams were held for court after a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, according to court records.

Williams is charged with criminal homicide, robbery, and other counts in the killing of 35-year-old Rhyheim Hodge.

Police say Williams was planning a robbery when he went to Hodge’s home in the 200 block of West North Street on the afternoon of Nov. 12. The two men scuffled when Williams demanded money. Hodge was shot in the head and Williams was stabbed in his thigh.

Hodge sought treatment for the stab wound at a Harrisburg hospital. Police said a new rapid DNA test linked him to the homicide.

Williams is also charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful restraint, and illegal possession of a firearm. He was not permitted to have a gun because of a 2009 robbery conviction.

He remains in Cumberland County prison without bail.

