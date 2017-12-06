Fulton County company gets OK to grow medical marijuana

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania has given the green light to a Fulton County company to grow and process medical marijuana.

Gov. Tom Wolf said Ilera Healthcare LLC. in Taylor Township is the fourth grower/processor to become operational.

Wolf said more than 8,000 patients have registered to participate in the program, and 435 people have visited an approved practitioner and received their certification.

The first dispensaries will open sometime next year.

Marijuana will be available only in pills, oils, topical gels and creams, liquid, tincture, and forms appropriate for vaporization and nebulization.

The 17 qualifying serious medical conditions include autism, cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Doctors must certify the illness, and patients must register and obtain an identification card from the Health Department.

