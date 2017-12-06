Concern over frozen pipes grows as temperatures drop

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — People are concerned about their pipes freezing as temperatures continue to drop.

Aaron Glick at Jono Hardware sees panicked customers every year.

“Pretty much anything under 32, you can always have the freezing but when it gets really cold, down in the single digits, that’s when we see a lot more people coming in,” said Glick

Preventative measures can include allowing a faucet to run slightly.

Pennsylvania American Water suggests eliminating sources of cold air around pipes including repairing broken windows, closing off crawl spaces and detaching garden hoses from outside spigots.

It needs to be 32 degrees or below in order for pipes to freeze but wind chill can increase how quickly the freeze occurs.