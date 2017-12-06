Christmas cards on the decline

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Fewer and fewer people are sending Christmas cards every year.

In 2002, Americans put 2.9 billion holiday cards in the mail. Ten years later, it was down to 1.4 billion, according to Time magazine.

Despite those numbers, the owner of The Greatest Gift shop in Carlisle says this time of year increases her sales by 60 to 70 percent. Kristin Tuckey says people are likely to pick up a card with a purchase.

According to the Gift Card Association, Christmas cards are the most popular seasonal cards. They’re more popular than Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day cards.

“I don’t think everybody throws them away. I think people keep them and we just keep them in one spot, but it’s great for even our kids to look at their friends or their cousins and how they’ve grown up,” Tuckey said.

The U.S. Postal Service recommends sending Christmas cards by Dec. 19 to make sure they get to your family and friends in time for the holidays.

