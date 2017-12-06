California wildfire hops highway, nears ocean

SANTA PAULA, Calif.(AP) — The biggest and most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California has jumped U.S. Highway 101, nearly reaching the ocean and forcing new evacuations.

Fire officials said earlier Tuesday that keeping the fire north of the major highway linking coastal California cities was one of their objectives.

However, the flames crossed the 101 around 8 p.m. at the rocky and sparsely populated Solimar beach, which is northwest of the densely populated city Ventura.

While people in the area had to evacuate, state fire officials say the lack of vegetation softens the blow of the fire crossing the highway.

The blaze has burned 85 square miles, destroyed at least 150 structures and forced the evacuation of nearly 30,000 people since it broke out Monday.