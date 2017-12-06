California wildfire hops highway, nears ocean

Flames from a wildfire loom up over a neighborhood in Santa Paula, Calf., Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. Ventura County fire officials say the blaze broke out Monday east of Santa Paula, a city of 30,000 people about 60 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Powerful winds are pushing the blaze west toward the city along Highway 150, which is shut down. (Megan Diskin/The Ventura County Star via AP)

SANTA PAULA, Calif.(AP) — The biggest and most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California has jumped U.S. Highway 101, nearly reaching the ocean and forcing new evacuations.

Fire officials said earlier Tuesday that keeping the fire north of the major highway linking coastal California cities was one of their objectives.

However, the flames crossed the 101 around 8 p.m. at the rocky and sparsely populated Solimar beach, which is northwest of the densely populated city Ventura.

While people in the area had to evacuate, state fire officials say the lack of vegetation softens the blow of the fire crossing the highway.

The blaze has burned 85 square miles, destroyed at least 150 structures and forced the evacuation of nearly 30,000 people since it broke out Monday.

