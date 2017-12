MIDDLETOWN, Pa (WHTM) – Don’t be alarmed if you hear emergency warning sirens around Three Mile Island on Thursday, December 7, it is just a test.

Exelon Generation will conduct its semi-annual siren test at the nuclear generating station at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.

At that time, 96 sirens located within a 10-mile radius of TMI in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties are expected to sound.