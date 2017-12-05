Thief Makes Off with Silver Bars from Saturday’s Market

MIDDLETOWN, Pa (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are trying to find who broke into a flea market in Dauphin County and stole silver bars and coins.

Police said on Thanksgiving morning, between 1:20 and 4:30, someone climbed onto the roof of Satruday’s Market on East Harrisburg Pike in Londonderry Township. The suspect cut a hole in the roof and lowered a ladder down into the building.

The burglar is then accused of breaking into a safe by cutting through multiple layers of steel and concrete.

Police said the person then took an undisclosed amount of silver bars of varying weight along with some coins.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.