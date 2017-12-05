Rainy and mild day ahead

Today is the day that will lead to a big December pattern change for Central PA with winter-like temperatures moving in and sticking around for a good part of the month. Today will feature a strong front moving through with scattered showers during the day and a steady evening rainfall. Rain totals today will be between 0.50-1.00″. It will also be breezy and mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The rain will come to an end overnight with clearing skies and breezy conditions. Lows will drop into the upper 30s.

A steady northwest breeze tomorrow will send colder air into the Commonwealth for the rest of the week. We progressively get colder Wednesday through Friday with highs only in the 30s by Friday afternoon! Both tomorrow and Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Friday will be partly cloudy and should stay dry too.

This new pattern is also ripe for coastal snow storms, and two develop for the upcoming weekend. The first develops offshore Friday evening into Saturday morning. At this time, we could see some flurries Friday evening as this storm exits northeast, but most spots will likely see nothing at all. The second storm looks strong Saturday evening, but most model guidance also shows this storm staying too far east for any big impacts. There is a chance for snow showers late Saturday and Sunday with the current track. Our weather team will be watching both of these storms closely, and we’ll let you know if we see any changes. In any case, the cold air looks certain through the weekend and much of next week! Winter-lovers rejoice!