Harrisburg police seek information on deadly shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police are investigating a deadly shooting.

Officers were called to the 400 block of South 16th Street for a report of shots fired around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. They found a 22-year-old man lying on the street with gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital where he was declared dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.

