Police seek information on deadly shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police are investigating a deadly shooting.

Police called to the 400 block of South 16th Street for a report of shots fired.Upon arrival, officers found a 22 year-old male lying on the street with gunshot wounds.

EMS was summoned and the male was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital where he was declared deceased.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police or submit the information through Crime Watch.

