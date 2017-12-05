I-81 Northbound Lanes Closed in Cumberland County

NEWVILLE, Pa (WHTM) – Northbound lanes of Interstate 81 between Exit 37, Newville, and Exit 44, Plainfield, in Cumberland County because of a crash involving up to eight vehicles.

The left southbound lane is closed in the area, as well.

PennDOT expects traffic to be impacted for several hours.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

