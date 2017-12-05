I-81 Northbound Lanes Closed in Cumberland County

NEWVILLE, Pa (WHTM) – Northbound lanes of Interstate 81 between Exit 37, Newville, and Exit 44, Plainfield, in Cumberland County because of a crash involving up to eight vehicles.

The left southbound lane is closed in the area, as well.

PennDOT expects traffic to be impacted for several hours.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.