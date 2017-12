This coming June, you can tour the great state of California with our very own Valerie Pritchett!

Tour highlights include cable car ride in San Francisco, the Napa Valley Wine Train, and a tour of San Francisco. Experience the Yosemite National Park and see the great redwood trees!

Let the folks at Holiday Vacations handle all the details for you and enjoy this great, cross-country trip! Check out the video above for more details or visit the Holiday Vacations website.