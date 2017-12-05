Harrisburg reviving compost facility plan in Susquehanna Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is making another push for a composting site in Susquehanna Township. Harrisburg Mayor, Eric Papenfuse, saying he made changes to the plan.

“I think it was a good process. We always wanted to have that feedback and we were pleased that so many people came and voiced their questions and concerns,” said Papenfuse.

The city plans to build an approximately 5-acre compost facility on a vacant 42-acre lot owned by the Harrisburg School District. The ground located at 1850 Stanley Road in Susquehanna Township was formerly home to a middle school.

“Originally there was talk of may incorporating food, we haven’t done that. we have a very confined area. We don’t believe there is going to be any traffic impact or noise impact on the neighbors,” said Papenfuse.

Back in August, Susquehanna Township residents complained about the proposed compost site, concerned about rotting food that would cause odor issues and attract unwanted wildlife, insects and pests. The mayor has altered that part of the plan, only using the facility for leaves or yard waste.

The plan still incorporates educational programing for students in the Harrisburg and Susquehanna Township School Districts. The composting site would be for city residents and residents in Susquehanna Township, but operated by Harrisburg.

The Mayor will reintroduce his plan to City Council, the Harrisburg School District and Susquehanna Township in the coming days. If everything is approved, the compost site could be open as soon as next year.