Harrisburg murder suspect arrested in Johnstown

HARRISBURG, PA. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police say Derrick Lorenzo Butler was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Johnstown on Tuesday.

Butler is accused of shooting Jashun Patton, 18, at a home on the 1800 block of State Street on November 25th.

Butler is facing a murder and a firearms charge.

Police say Patton, who is from Philadelphia, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

