Former Mid-State football coach Neil Hickoff dies

One of the Mid-States great high school coaches died this past weekend. Neil Hickoff passed away after a long battle with heart disease. Hickoff coached 24 seasons compiling a record of 152-77-8 with four different schools including CD East and Carlisle. He lead Carlisle to an 11-0 record in 1981.

Here is the service information for Coach Hickoff

View to be held Dec 8th between 6-8pm

Open casket service Dec 9th at 11 am

The Boyer Family Funeral Homes

230 N High St

Duncannon Pa

Memorial Contributions may be made to

Duncannon Alumni Assoc.

In care of

Jerald Bell

1222 N High St

Duncannon Pa