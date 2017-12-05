Former Mid-State football coach Neil Hickoff dies

One of the Mid-States great high school coaches died this past weekend. Neil Hickoff passed away after a long battle with heart disease. Hickoff coached 24 seasons compiling a record of 152-77-8 with four different schools including CD East and Carlisle. He lead Carlisle to an 11-0 record in 1981.
Here is the service information for Coach Hickoff
View to be held Dec 8th between 6-8pm
Open casket service Dec 9th at 11 am
The Boyer Family Funeral Homes
230 N High St
Duncannon Pa
Memorial Contributions may be made to
Duncannon Alumni Assoc.
In care of
Jerald Bell
1222 N High St
Duncannon Pa