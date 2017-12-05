Ex-Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge released from hospital

AUSTIN, TEXAS – Gov. Tom Ridge today was discharged from Seton Medical Center Austin, the hospital where he has been recovering since suffering a heart attack on November 16. Gov. Ridge has been transferred to a nearby rehabilitation facility where he will focus on regaining his strength.

“I am making great progress, feeling much better and am looking forward to the rehab which will be an important part of my recovery,” said Gov. Ridge. “I so admire and respect my new Texas friends, but I’m ready to head back north. And they are probably ready to get rid of me! The many medical professionals at Ascension’s Seton Healthcare Family, who looked after me with such care and compassion, will never truly know what they have meant to me and my family. We will be forever grateful.”