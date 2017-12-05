Daybreak’s Holiday Home Cooking: Director Dave Shiner

Daybreak’s Holiday Home Cooking series continued Tuesday with an integral member of the behind-the-scenes Daybreak team.
Director Dave Shiner made pepperoni bread and his father’s famous “hunt medicine.” The recipes are listed below. You can see a demonstration of each by watching the attached videos.
If you have a recipe you would love to share with Daybreak viewers, enter our “Cooking with Daybreak” contest. Take your favorite original recipe and create a two minute or less video making it. We’ll accept entries next week, December 8-13. Viewers will vote for one winner. Voting will be open December 12-17. We will announce the winner on December 18 and that person will prepare their recipe live in the abc27 kitchen on December 21. Stay tuned for a link to enter the contest.
Pepperoni Bread:
pizza dough
¼ lbs. pepperoni
¼ lbs. provolone cheese slices
Grated parmesan cheese
1 egg
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
-roll pizza dough out to approx. 12″x16″ on floured surface
-layer with pepperoni and provolone. Sprinkle with parmesan.
-roll up and pinch seams
-spray baking sheet with oil
-place roll seam-down away from sheet edge
-brush with egg
-bake 30-40 min at 350 degrees
Super Dave’s Hunt Medicine:
1 cup vodka
1 cup vanilla vodka
1 cup Butterscotch Schnapps
½ cup Tuaca
Mix and pour into flask