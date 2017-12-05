Daybreak’s Holiday Home Cooking: Director Dave Shiner

Daybreak’s Holiday Home Cooking series continued Tuesday with an integral member of the behind-the-scenes Daybreak team.

Director Dave Shiner made pepperoni bread and his father’s famous “hunt medicine.” The recipes are listed below. You can see a demonstration of each by watching the attached videos.

If you have a recipe you would love to share with Daybreak viewers, enter our “Cooking with Daybreak” contest. Take your favorite original recipe and create a two minute or less video making it. We’ll accept entries next week, December 8-13. Viewers will vote for one winner. Voting will be open December 12-17. We will announce the winner on December 18 and that person will prepare their recipe live in the abc27 kitchen on December 21. Stay tuned for a link to enter the contest.

Pepperoni Bread:

pizza dough

¼ lbs. pepperoni

¼ lbs. provolone cheese slices

Grated parmesan cheese

1 egg

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

-roll pizza dough out to approx. 12″x16″ on floured surface

-layer with pepperoni and provolone. Sprinkle with parmesan.

-roll up and pinch seams

-spray baking sheet with oil

-place roll seam-down away from sheet edge

-brush with egg

-bake 30-40 min at 350 degrees

Super Dave’s Hunt Medicine:

1 cup vodka

1 cup vanilla vodka

1 cup Butterscotch Schnapps

½ cup Tuaca

Mix and pour into flask