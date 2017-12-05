Update: Woman Killed in Fire in Franklin County

Washington Township, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police confirm a woman was killed in an early morning fire in Franklin County.

It started just before 5:00 Tuesday morning along the 11,000 block of Airport Road in Washington Township.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital with burns to his neck. He has been released.

Neighbors say they saw the second floor engulfed in flames around 4:45 am.

No word on what started the fire.

The State Police Fire Marshal is investigating.

