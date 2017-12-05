Crews battle fire in Franklin County

Washington Township, Pa. (WHTM) – Fire crews battle an early morning fire in Franklin County.

It started just before 5:00 Tuesday morning along the 11,000 block of Airport Road in Washington Township.

We’re told a husband and wife were inside the home when the fire started. The wife was initially trapped but was able to get out.

Their conditions are not known.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Neighbors say they saw the second floor engulfed in flames around 4:45 am.

No word on what started the fire.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

