CDC predicts bad flu season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- The CDC is predicting a bleak outlook in flu cases this season.

Reports say a certain strand of the virus, H3N2 has torn through the southern hemisphere and current vaccinations may not be effective.

“H3N2 produces roughly twice as many deaths as other types of the flu,” says Dr. John Goldberg, Infectious Disease Specialist at Pinnacle Health.

“If it’s a bad flu season you’ll probably have one out of two, one out of four chance of getting the flu.”

Dr. Loren Robinson, Deputy Secretary for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention at the PA Department of Health, says right now is peak flu season.

“Going into the holiday season, December, January, temperatures get really cold, we’re going to see increased numbers of flu cases.”

Symptoms include high fever, body aches, and weakness but both doctors agree on how to get ahead of it.

“I think it’s much better to prepare than to worry. The way you prepare is that you get your flu shot,” says Goldberg.

For information updated weekly on the flu, visit: flufreepa.com