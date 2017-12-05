Author Spotlight: Lisa Diffenbaugh’s Little Lamb: The First Christmas

By Published:

“Little Lamb closes his eyes to sleep just like any other night only to be awakened by something he’s never seen before – an angel with an important message! The young lamb’s shepherd shares in his fright but feels compelled to journey to Bethlehem the very first Christmas night seeking the baby whose great arrival is announced by heavenly angels. Though a king, this baby is born in the most unlikely place – a stable! Finding the holy family, all rejoice and Little Lamb understands just how special Jesus is,” –Summary:  Little Lamb: The First Christmas.

Author Lisa Diffenbaugh was here to tell us more about this colorful new children’s book—just in time for the holidays!

