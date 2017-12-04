York Co. Entrepreneur taps into craft beverage industry

CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WHTM) –

York County resident Wade Keech is tapping into the booming industry.

He has founded Better World Spirits, a craft beverage company. Appalachian Brewing Company will use their soda distribution center to can the mixed drinks for Better World Spirits. The distillery is waiting on final approval from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board before beginning production in January.

Better World Spirits is a benefit corporation, meaning it will give back a portion of it’s profits to charity. 5% of their profits will go to bee habitat restoration.

Better World Spirits plans to sell their drinks at Appalachian Brewing Company sites and area bars and restaurants in the Midstate and Philadelphia area.