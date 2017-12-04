Wolf eyes anonymous reporting system for sexual misconduct

The Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s office is developing a way to handle anonymous reports of inappropriate sexual behavior in the state Capitol.

Wolf said in a statement Monday that it’s part of making the Capitol safe. His office says it’s determining which agency will handle such reports, among other aspects of the system.

No public reports of criminal sexual harassments or assaults have emerged from Pennsylvania’s Capitol in recent months.

But the Democratic governor says he’s heard disturbing stories of threatening and abusive behavior toward women in the Capitol.

A Senate bill would bar non-disclosure agreements in Pennsylvania that attempt to stop people from reporting claims of sexual misconduct.

A House bill would ban agreements that hide the names of elected officials and prohibit the use of taxpayer money for settlements.

