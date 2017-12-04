Truckers rally against electronic logging at Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Truck drivers rallied at the state Capitol on Monday against the electronic logging devices mandate.

There are a few exceptions, but for the most part, the mandate going into effect this month requires truckers to use electronic devices to automatically record the time spent behind the wheel instead of using paper logs.

Truck drivers are allowed to work a 14-hour work window, driving no more than 11 hours.

People who support the mandate say it will save money on paperwork and improve safety because of more precise driver monitoring.

At the rally, truck drivers and advocates said the mandate does not consider factors like traffic delays. They said it would lead to higher prices of trucked goods and could lead to an unsafe “beat the clock” mentality.

“They’re nothing more than a compliance tool that will actually make drivers less safe as they will become more absorbed with not getting an electronic violation than actually doing their job safely,” said Doug Kratz, a truck driver for 31 years.

“This is something that is bad for industry. It’s bad for small business. It’s bad for the economy overall,” trucking advocate Matthew Kane said.

Truck drivers at the rally expressed support for a bill that would delay the mandate’s implementation this month and require more studies.

