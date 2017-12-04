Trooper injured in roadside shooting released from hospital

EASTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a trooper who was critically injured in a shooting last month has been released from a hospital.

Cpl. Seth Kelly was released from St. Luke’s University Hospital in Bethlehem.

Kelly, a 13-year veteran, was helping another trooper arrest a man they suspected of driving under the influence of marijuana when a fight broke out Nov. 7. Kelly was shot in the neck, shoulder area, and leg.

The suspect, 22-year-old Daniel Clary, was shot several times and hospitalized. He has since been released into police custody.

Clary is facing charges including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault.

