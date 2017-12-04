Sunny and mild today, rainy Tuesday on the way

High pressure will provide Central PA with another unseasonably mild and sunny day ahead. Expect mostly sunny skies on this Monday with highs in the lower 50s. A few thin clouds could work in at times today, but clouds will really thicken up tonight ahead of a potent cold front. Lows tonight will stay in the lower 40s. As tomorrow dawns, expect plenty of clouds and drizzle. Rain will become heavier and more steady during the second half of the day, especially tomorrow evening. Rainfall totals tomorrow will be between 0.50-1.00″, so expect a soaking, healthy rain event. Highs tomorrow will be mild and top off in the upper 50s despite the rainy day. The rain will end Tuesday night with clearing skies early Wednesday. A major outbreak of cold air will then envelop the region from Wednesday onward with the breeze kicking up again too.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature highs in the 40s with some sun and breezy conditions. By Friday and next weekend, highs take a tumble and will only be in the 30s thanks to a big trough digging out across the eastern half of the country. Friday night and Saturday show signs of a coastal low and front moving close to the region. While nothing significant looks to be in the cards at this time, enough energy could be close enough to provide the region with some snow showers by Friday evening and during the day Saturday. This bears watching due to the pattern favoring snowfall and with so many folks having weekend holiday parties and plans. We will stay on top of it and keep you posted on changes in the forecast this week. Stay tuned!