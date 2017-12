HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Thousands of Teddy Bears were tossed onto the ice by Hershey Bears fans on Sunday night in the annual Teddy Bear Toss.

The tradition happens once a year when the Bears score their first goal on the annual night.

Over 25,000 stuffed animals were either tossed or donated, a new record for Hershey.

All of the stuffed animals go to benefit a variety of children’s charities.