Police: Man robbed bank in West Lampeter

WILLOW STREET, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for the man who robbed a Lancaster County bank Monday afternoon.

West Lampeter Township police said the man demanded money from the Fulton Bank at 102 Willow Valley Square around 12:26 p.m.

He did not have a note and did not show a weapon. He was last seen walking toward Willow Valley Manor.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Lampeter police at 717-464-2421.

