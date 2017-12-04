Police chief waives hearing in DUI crash

MARYSVILLE, Pa (WHTM) – Camp Hill police Chief Doug Hockenberry has waived a preliminary hearing in an alcohol-related crash.

Hockenberry, 46, waived the hearing Friday and allowed all charges against him to proceed to Perry County Court, according to court records.

By waiving the hearing, he does not admit guilt but concedes prosecutors have enough evidence for a trial.

Hockenberry was charged last week with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and summary counts of disregarding traffic lanes, careless driving, and failure to notify police of the crash.

State police say he crashed into a tree and two mailboxes on Lambs Gap Road in Rye Township on Nov 5. According to a criminal complaint, his blood-alcohol content more than twice the legal limit at .178 percent.

Hockenberry is on leave while Camp Hill Borough Council reviews the charges against him. He has been with the police department since 1996 and chief for more than four years.

