Police: Cause of Leola lumberyard fire ‘undetermined’

LEOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Investigators have not been able to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a storage building at the H.M Stauffer and Sons lumber yard last week.

State police said Thursday’s fire has been classified as undetermined. They said the heavy fire damage hindered the ability to determine an exact cause.

An employee who was in the storage facility when the fire started sustained serious injuries. Firefighters said the employee had to walk through flames in order to escape. The person was treated at Crozer Burn Center in Chester.

A number of employee cars were damaged by the intense heat.

The company expected to resume normal business operations this week.

