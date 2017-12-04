Penn State Children’s Hospital: Pediatric Care

We all want the best for our children—why make any exceptions when it comes to medical care? While hopefully your child will never need surgery, emergencies do happen—and it’s important to choose the right hospital for your child & family.
We all want the best for our children—why make any exceptions when it comes to medical care? While hopefully your child will never need surgery, emergencies do happen—and it’s important to choose the right hospital for your child & family.
Advertisement
Advertisement