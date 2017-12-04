Penn State Bowl Ticket information

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.; December 3, 2017 – Penn State returns to the Fiesta Bowl for the first time the 1996 season, which was also its last Arizona bowl trip, when the Nittany Lions take on Pac-12 foe Washington in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, December 30 at 4 p.m. (ET).

The No. 9 Nittany Lions and the No. 11 Huskies were selected today for their third all-time meeting and second in a bowl game. The teams last met in the 1983 Aloha Bowl, which Penn State won 13-10. The trip marks Penn State’s 48th all-time bowl appearance.

The Nittany Lions are playing in a bowl game for the fourth consecutive year under Franklin and making their second consecutive New Year’s Six bowl appearance after winning the 2016 Big Ten Championship and facing USC in the Rose Bowl.

The Nittany Lions claimed their second-straight 10-win regular season with a 10-2 mark, including a perfect 7-0 record at home for the second consecutive year. Penn State has trailed for just 37:42 this season and its two losses each came with less than two minutes remaining, on the road to Top 25 teams (No. 6 Ohio State; No. 24 Michigan State). The Nittany Lions have a balanced attack as they rank No. 7 in FBS in scoring offense (41.6) and scoring defense (15.5).