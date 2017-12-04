McConnell: Tax bill won’t add to nation’s debt woes

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Mitch McConnell
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., answers a reporters question during a news conference Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. The Senate passed the tax bill early Saturday morning with a 51-49 vote. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Fresh off his biggest legislative victory of the year, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is disputing projections that the Senate’s tax bill would add to the nation’s debt woes.

McConnell told reporters in his home state of Kentucky on Saturday he thinks the tax overhaul will generate more than enough economic growth to plug the deficits forecast.

Over the next decade, the Republican tax plan is projected to add at least $1 trillion to the national debt. McConnell discounted that, saying he believes it’s revenue neutral.

The Kentucky Republican also predicted the House and Senate can iron out differences over the tax legislation and get it to President Donald Trump before Christmas.

He says he can’t foresee any compromise that would keep Senate Republicans from passing a final version.

McConnell also says there won’t be a government shutdown this week over the question of protecting immigrants brought to the country illegally as children, describing it as a “non-emergency” to be addressed next year.

