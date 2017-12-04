Man surrenders after 5-hour police standoff

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A 39-year-old man surrendered to police after a five-hour standoff at his Dauphin County home Sunday night.

Izaac K. Roy is charged with terroristic threats, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a small amount of marijuana, state police in Harrisburg said in a news release.

Troopers went to Roy’s home in the 100 block of West Caren Drive in East Hanover Township around 5:20 p.m. for a welfare check on Roy, who suffers from mental health issues, police said.

The Special Emergency Response Team was called after Roy barricaded himself in the house. He surrendered around 10:30 p.m.

