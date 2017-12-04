Man resentenced in 1981 killing of Hampden Township boy, 11

John V. Waters

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A prison inmate who was 16 years old when he sexually assaulted and killed an 11-year-old neighbor boy will be eligible for a parole hearing in about three years.

John Vincent Waters, now 52, was resentenced Monday to 35 years to life for the October 1981 murder of Steven Turner. Cumberland County Judge Albert Masland also ordered Waters to serve a consecutive 4-10 years for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, according to court records.

Waters has served 36 years of his 39-year minimum sentence.

He was convicted of fatally beating and stabbing Turner in a wooded area less than a mile from their Hampden Township homes. In January 1983, he was sentenced to life in prison.

His resentencing was prompted by a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision that deemed mandatory life sentences against juveniles cruel and unusual punishment.

Steven Turner

