Harrisburg man, 19, reported missing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 19-year-old Harrisburg man.

Mahendra Regmi left his home in the 2600 block of Green Street on Saturday and has not returned. Police said he has not been taking his medication for schizophrenia and made statements that he wanted to harm himself.

He was last seen wearing a gray coat, and black pants. He is about 5’8″ tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.

