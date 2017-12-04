Groups set to rally as updated human trafficking bill announced

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A rally at the Capitol called “16 days of Activism Against Gender Violence” is set for Monday.

The protest is set for noon in the Capitol Rotunda.

Many groups from the Midstate will be protesting what they call “modern-day slavery.”

According to the International Labour Organization, there are 20 million victims of human trafficking. More than half of the victims are women and a fourth are children.

Experts estimate 1 in 6 endangered runaways reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children were likely child sex trafficking victims.

Monday’s protest focuses on an update to a bill, sponsored by Senator Greenleaf. The bill aims to provide a safe harbor for human trafficking victims in Pennsylvania.