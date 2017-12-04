Governor Wolf speaks out against sexual misconduct at the Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf is throwing his support behind two pieces of legislation aimed at combating sexual misconduct in the workplace.

“In recent months, men in media, government, Hollywood, and elsewhere have been rightly removed from their positions of power due to sexually inappropriate and, in some cases, criminal behavior towards women,” wrote Governor Wolf in an article published by PennLive on Monday. “Unfortunately, Harrisburg is not immune to this type of repulsive and unacceptable conduct.”

The Governor went on to say that many women at the Capitol have come forward with stories of sexual harassment and abuse, but many others have not for fear of retaliation from their colleagues or superiors.

Governor Wolf is supporting two legislative matters dealing with the issue. One of the bills was announced by Democratic Senator Judy Schwank, which bans non-disclosure agreements in cases of sexual assault and harassment. The other, a proposed bill announced by Democratic Representative Leanne Krueger-Braneky, which also prohibits using taxpayer funds for settlements.

“Governor Wolf’s goal is to work with the legislature to get these bills enacted,” said Press Secretary for the Governor, J.J. Abbott. “Both of those bills would take away protections that shield the names of people who engage in sexual harassment or sexual abuse, and then sign a non-disclosure agreement, hoping that that will shield them from being named publicly.”

The Governor’s staff is also working to come up with a way to make sure victims can report inappropriate behavior to Capitol Police while remaining anonymous.