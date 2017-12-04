Feds charge 5 Harrisburg men with gun, drug offenses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Federal prosecutors say five Harrisburg men engaged in a scheme to illegally buy guns.

Colby Syhur Grant, 23; William Chism III, 27; Richard Earl Davis, 25; John R. Wilson Jr., 38; and Henry Ferrer, 40, were charged last week with unlawful possession of firearms and drug distribution.

A 31-count indictment alleges that Chism between October 2016 and April 2017 was a “straw purchaser” who bought guns for the others because they were prohibited from having firearms.

U.S. Attorney David Freed said Grant is also charged with drug trafficking, and Grant and Davis are additionally charged with possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Davis is also charged with obstructing the investigation by causing the disposal of a firearm so that law enforcement officers would not find it.

