Dover-area teen missing since Nov. 20

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a Dover Township teen who did not come home from school nearly three weeks ago.

Kaylee Engstrom, 15, has been missing since Nov. 20. She is believed to be in the Dover area and willingly participating in being missing, Northern York County Regional police said.

Police said they would like to verify Kaylee’s whereabouts and well being. They said she has been entered as a missing person and anyone actively assisting her in hiding could face criminal consequences.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Northern York County Regional police tip line at 717-467-TELL(8355) or email to tips@nycrpd.org.

