Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is a real estate company in Central PA with 17 offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry and York counties.

About a year ago, they started a program to help military member’s start successful careers in real estate.

Today, we’re chatting with the president of the company, David Krieger, as well as a veteran/realtor, Christy Gray about the company, the program, and what serving the country means to Coldwell.