‘Coco’ tops box office for second straight week with $26.1M

The Associated Press Published:
In this image released by Disney-Pixar, character Hector, voiced by Gael Garcia Bernal, left, and Miguel, voiced by Anthony Gonzalez, appear in a scene from the animated film, "Coco." (Disney-Pixar via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – Pixar’s “Coco” is the top film at the box office for the second straight week.

According to estimates Sunday, “Coco” led all films with an estimated $26.1 million. The acclaimed animated film has already racked up a global cumulative total of $280 million.

With no major wide releases in the post-Thanksgiving week, “Justice League” also held in second place with $16.6 million in its third weekend. The family film hit “Wonder” stayed in third with $12.5 million.

Among new releases, the most successful was James Franco’s “The Disaster Artist.” The comedy about the making of the cult film “The Room” opened with $1.2 million on 19 screens, good for a per-screen average of $64,254.

