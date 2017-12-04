CAT plans to cut 2 bus routes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capitol Area Transit is considering cutting two bus routes as fewer people are using the public transit system.

CAT is looking to cut a nighttime route from downtown Harrisburg to midtown Harrisburg as well as a route from Harrisburg to Enola. The CAT board is striving to cut costs by eight percent, the company is trying to find new ways to be more efficient.

“What we did with our routes is really looked at the efficiency and productivity, and we ranked them all from 1 to 38. The two that we have on the block for elimination is the two worst,” CAT General Manager Tom Reynolds said.

Before making a final decision on the routes, CAT will hear from the public. They are hosting three public comment periods.

CAT will make a final decision on any route cuts by Christmas, with any changes beginning in January or February.

