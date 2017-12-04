Average US gas price drops 7 cents to $2.54 for regular

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, file photo, an attendant at a Shell gas station pumps gas for a motorist in Hasbrouck Heights, N.J. Energy companies and banks led the rally on the S&P 500 in 2016. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) – The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 7 cents nationally over the past two weeks to $2.54.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the spike comes despite a jump in oil prices.

The current gas price is 34 cents above where it was a year ago.

Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $3.26 a gallon. The lowest was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $2.18 a gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is $2.88, holding steady from two weeks ago.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s