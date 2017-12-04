Assume other driver has loaded gun, DA warns after road rage incidents

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A series of road rage incidents have local law enforcement talking about safety.

The most recent incident happened Friday night in Penn Township. Northern Lancaster County Regional police said a 24-year-old Berks County man was taken to a hospital after another driver stopped their vehicle near Doe Run Road and Elm Road and punched the victim in the face.

Police are still looking for a man wanted for another incident in late November. Investigators said the victim had a bullet shot into his truck after he passed a teal green Chevy Suburban on Route 72 in Rapho Township.

“It shows how close a situation – a turn, or failure to put a turn signal on, or speed, or whatever – can turn deadly,” Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman said. “It’s completely senseless.”

Stedman said road rage incidents are becoming more common.

“These things are so stupid,” he said. “My advice is constantly to anyone in the public, and anyone I’m friends with, always assume the other driver has a loaded firearm.”

The district attorney said that advice can quickly calm a potentially violent situation.

“Everybody has got cell phones now,” he said. “You have ways of contacting help that we didn’t have before. Call the police if you think it’s a police matter.”

No charges have been filed in either incident.

