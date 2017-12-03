Trump attacks own FBI in series of tweets

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is attacking his own FBI in a series of tweets.

He says the law enforcement agency’s reputation is “in Tatters – worst in History!” The president says in a tweet that “we will bring it back to greatness.”

The president was responding to reports that a veteran FBI counterintelligence agent was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team investigating Russian election meddling because of anti-Trump text messages.

He writes after years under fired FBI director James Comey, “with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more),” the agency’s reputation “is in Tatters – worst in History!'”

The president also retweeted a tweet suggesting FBI Director Chris Wray “needs to clean house.”

The president said earlier Sunday he never asked Comey to stop investigating ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn.