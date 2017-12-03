Trump attacks own FBI in series of tweets

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump gestures as he walks towards Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Trump spent the day in New York attending a trio of fundraisers. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is attacking his own FBI in a series of tweets.

He says the law enforcement agency’s reputation is “in Tatters – worst in History!” The president says in a tweet that “we will bring it back to greatness.”

The president was responding to reports that a veteran FBI counterintelligence agent was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team investigating Russian election meddling because of anti-Trump text messages.

He writes after years under fired FBI director James Comey, “with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more),” the agency’s reputation “is in Tatters – worst in History!'”

The president also retweeted a tweet suggesting FBI Director Chris Wray “needs to clean house.”

The president said earlier Sunday he never asked Comey to stop investigating ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn.

