Student battling cancer gives back to his high school

By Published: Updated:

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – When Eric Erdman found out he had brain cancer, he used the diagnosis to do give back to his community.

His Make-A-Wish request was granted Saturday: to open a new fitness center at Millersburg Area High School.

He also founded the Give a Child a Voice non-profit organization, to encourage children going through problems like illness, abuse, or bullying.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s