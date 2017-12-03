Student battling cancer gives back to his high school

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – When Eric Erdman found out he had brain cancer, he used the diagnosis to do give back to his community.

His Make-A-Wish request was granted Saturday: to open a new fitness center at Millersburg Area High School.

He also founded the Give a Child a Voice non-profit organization, to encourage children going through problems like illness, abuse, or bullying.

