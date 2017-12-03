Sanders in Pennsylvania warns U.S. is approaching ‘oligarchy’

The Associated Press Published:
Bernie Sanders
FILE - In this Friday, March 31, 2017 file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. speaks in Boston. Sanders, who attracted millions of college-aged and young adults to his presidential campaign last year, is following through on a promise he made when he left the race: to promote younger leaders for the Democratic Party. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

READING, Pa. (AP) – Former Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders tells a Pennsylvania audience that America is drifting toward “oligarchy.”

Sanders, an independent from Vermont who caucuses with Democrats, came to Reading on Sunday to address the $1.5 trillion GOP tax overhaul.

The Senate voted Saturday to advance the legislation.

The Reading Eagle reports that Sanders told a crowd of hundreds that billionaires are “controlling our society and politics” and called on people to “provide a cure for their greed.”

Sanders lost the Democratic nomination to Hillary Clinton in 2016. She went on to lose to Republican Donald Trump, who carried Pennsylvania.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s