Roiled by claims, Alabama Senate race goes off the rails

Kim Chandler Published: Updated:
Roy Moore
Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore waits to speak at a newss conference, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – In the face of sexual misconduct allegations, Republican Roy Moore’s U.S. Senate campaign has been punctuated by tense moments and long stretches without public appearances.

Moore last week made three stops at rural parks and churches where he pushed back on the allegations and addressed supportive crowds who gave him standing ovations.

However, a comedian who regularly appears on Jimmy Kimmel’s show crashed a Moore church event in south Alabama, leading to a Twitter spat between Moore and the late night television host.

The Republican Senate nominee has also avoided reporters at his campaign stops.

Moore made no public appearances Friday or Saturday and has none scheduled Sunday ahead of the Dec. 12 election. Democrat Doug Jones accused Moore of “hiding” from voters and the press.

